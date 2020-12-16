HELENA- The Equal Pay for Equal Work Montana Task Force released the final report from the Task Force under Governor Steve Bullock’s administration, the report saying the pay gap has narrowed since the task force was established.
A release from the Office of the Governor says the report provides information for continuing efforts to narrow the gender wage gap and includes recommendations for individuals, employers, elected officials, and local governments.
Since the task force was established in 2013, the pay gap in Montana has narrowed from 68.4% to 73.2% according to the report.
In August, Governor Bullock renewed the equal pay Executive Order and extended the Equal Pay for Equal Work Task Force through 2022.
From the Governor’s release:
“In seven years, the Equal Pay for Equal Work Montana Task Force has held Equal Pay Summits with as many as 300 attendees, proposed legislation to the Montana State Legislature designed to narrow the gender pay gap, partnered with the Department of Administration to conduct a pay equity audit of state government, hosted trainings/webinars to empower women in the workforce to negotiate for higher pay, worked with business owners to update internal policies, secured signatures from business owners, individuals and organizations across the state to take the Equal Pay for Equal Work Pledge, and showcased the stories of trailblazing Montana women succeeding in male-dominated industries in its 2020 Equal Pay Day Art Exhibit.”
You can read the Equal Pay for Equal Work Montana Task Force’s full final report here.