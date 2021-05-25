MISSOULA, Mont. - The former East Helena chief of police suspected of child pornography distribution made an initial court appearance Tuesday.
According to a release from Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana, William Daly Harrington, 42, of Helena, faces five to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release if found guilty.
The FBI arrested Harrington, who surrendered voluntarily, Tuesday morning.
According to the DOJ, charging documents filed in September 2020 allege Harrington created and managed a Facebook account under a fake name, and distributed child pornography to another Facebook account multiple times.
The FBI, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Bozeman Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.