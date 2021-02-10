BIG SANDY - Meteorologist Mark Heyka currently has Montana in a weather authority alert as extremely cold temperatures continue across the state.
The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills ahead with temperatures so low in some areas they can cause frostbite in little as five to ten minutes.
Wednesday at 9:35 am, Senator Jon Tester shared to his Twitter, saying it was -36 degrees Fahrenheit on his farm in Big Sandy.
Record lows for Wednesday morning were reported in Cut Bank, which was reported to be -38 degrees Fahrenheit, and Fort Benton which saw cold as low as -36 degrees Fahrenheit.
A large part of northern Montana is in a wind chill warning from the National Weather Service, wind chills reported to be as low as -55 degrees Fahrenheit.
