GREAT FALLS- Inclement weather is moving in over much of Montana Friday and following the storm, the National Weather Service is calling for the coldest air of the season so far.
If you are planning on heading out, the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that due to falling and blowing snow, and even possibly blizzard conditions, visibility will be very poor at times, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front.
Before you drive, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website for the latest road conditions and incidents.
Following the storm will be the coldest air mass of the season so far as well the NWS says.
Temperatures throughout the state will drop below zero degrees Fahrenheit, some combined with wind resulting in 15 to 25 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
If you have to travel in this weather, you are recommended to make sure your car’s emergency kit is prepared.