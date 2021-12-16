THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - The FBI is looking for a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son.
The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on Jacob Strong and his son, Harrison Sterling Strong, after Strong failed to meet the child's mother for a custodial exchange in Thompson Falls.
Law enforcement was unable to locate Jacob or Harrison Strong and they are reported as missing.
According to the FBI, Strong was formally charged in Sanders County District Court, Thompson Falls, Montana with the crime of Parental Interference on Sept. 7.
On Sept. 24, Strong was charged federally in the United States District Court, District of Montana with Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued.
Jacob Strong was reportedly last seen around mid-August in the San Juan Islands in northwest Washington state.
Jacob Strong is described as being six feet tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Harrison Sterling Strong is described as having brown eyes and auburn hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was approximately three feet tall and weighed about 39 pounds.
It is believed the two are in Texas or near the US/Mexican border.
If you have any information concerning Strong, you are asked to please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. Field Office: Salt Lake City