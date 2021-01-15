HELENA - The FBI is reporting they have not received any "specific and substantiated threat" to Montana’s Capitol at this time.
Although there is nothing being reported as of now, people are still asked to submit tips regarding potential violence at any upcoming protest or event as well as suspected violent or criminal activity.
You can submit tips to the Salt Lake City FBI at (801) 579-1400 or by going to tips.fbi.gov.
FBI Director Christopher Wray made remarks at a briefing on inauguration security, saying they are monitoring all incoming leads.
“... we have command posts in all 56 of our field offices. Those command posts bring together personnel—not just from the FBI but from across the government—to gather intelligence, to assess potential threats, to coordinate investigations, and to surge resources where needed. They make it possible to share information in real time and allow our personnel to continually update those threat assessments,” Wray said. “Those command posts are going to be running 24/7 through the inauguration and, in some cases, in the days to follow.”