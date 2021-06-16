HELENA, Mont. - Federal funds have been authorized to help the State of Montana with fighting the Robertson Draw Fire currently burning in Carbon County.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the funds to help with the firefighting costs of the Robertson Draw Fire.
Montana requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration yesterday and it was approved early this morning according to a release from Senator Steve Daines.
The funding will reimburse up to 75 percent of Montana’s eligible firefighting costs under an approved grant for managing, mitigating and controlling designated fires.