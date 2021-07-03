ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - Although many places in Rosebud County have not banned fireworks, the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be responsible and that you could be held liable if anything were to go wrong.
At this time, the only place in the county to ban fireworks is City of Colstrip according to the sheriff’s office.
“With that being said, it is super dry in the county,” the Rosebud County Sheriff’s Office said. “The farmers and ranchers have enough to worry about without the possibility of an unintentional fire. We want everyone to enjoy the 4th of July, but we don't need the fires that could possibly go with it.”