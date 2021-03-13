HELMVILLE, Mont. - The first grizzly tracks have been reported in the Blackfoot for this year.
Blackfoot Challenge reported to their Facebook Friday that the bear had found an elk that had already been killed along Highway 141 in Helmville.
People are now being given a springtime reminder to secure attractants and carry bear spray.
