FIRST ON NONSTOP: Governor Greg Gianforte Endorses Tim Sheehy for U.S. Senate

HELENA, MT- As the race for senate heats up, we learned via email that Governor Greg Gianforte has formally endorsed Tim Sheehy for U.S. Senate.
The governor said via email:
“Tim Sheehy is a good friend, and I’m glad he decided to run for the U.S. Senate. Tim’s business experience and commitment to public service is what we need in Washington. I know that Tim Sheehy will serve Montana well in the U.S. Senate, and he has my full support.” – Governor Greg Gianforte
This latest endorsement comes after Senators Steve Daines, Marsha Blackburn, Tom Cotton, and Markwayne Mullin all endorsed Sheehy in the race versus Jon Tester in 2024.
Sheehy is a political newcomer to the state, he is a veteran and businessman. He found his Bozeman based company Bridger Aerospace back in 2014, the company supports 200 jobs in the area.
