GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After being held virtually in 2020, the First Peoples Buffalo Jump is offering this year’s Junior Ranger program in person.
Designed for children aged 6 to 12 years old, but open to all ages, the rangers at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park this summer are offering 10 free, hands-on, exciting junior ranger programs exploring a variety of topics important to the ecological and cultural history of the buffalo jump.
Participation is limited to 25 students per class and each child must have a guardian accompanying them for the entire program.
All programs will be held outside to allow for social distancing and pre-registration is required. To register you can call 406-866-2217 or email kylee.meyer@mt.gov
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says participants who attend two Junior Ranger programs are eligible to take the Junior ranger pledge and receive their badge.
If you attend five programs, you will be entered in a random drawing for a Montana State Parks Osprey backpack plus a free kite kit.
Attendance at 7 or more programs will secure an invitation to the Junior Ranger Campout at the end of August.
Participation in all ten programs will earn double entries toward the Montana State Parks backpack prize.
Programs are weather-dependent and may be canceled in case of inclement weather.
The following is a tentative schedule for the Junior Ranger program from FWP:
June 17- Rockin' Art
June 24- Loom-a-nation
July 1- Be Bear Aware
July 8- Who Pooped in the Park?
July 15- Owl be Watching You
July 22- What's in the Pot-tery* 20 person limit. $5/person
July 29- Little Homes on the Prairie
August 5- Knotted, Tied Up, and Tangled
August 12- Minecrafters: Prairie Biome
August 19- Snakesssss