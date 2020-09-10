HELENA- All flags flown in Montana are ordered to be flown at half-staff Friday, September 11, 2020.
A flag proclamation issued by Governor Bullock says flags are ordered to be flown at half-staff in honor of all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, and in observance of Patriot Day and National Day of Service.
“Each year, September 11th reminds us of how much we lost, but also what brought our nation together in the face of tragedy and what binds us all as Americans. May this year’s commemoration of 9/11 serve as a reminder that our strength lies in our unity and of our resilience in the face of adversity,” the governor wrote.