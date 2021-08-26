HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte has ordered flags in Montana be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 30 in honor of our service members who made the ultimate sacrifice today in Kabul.
“I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, August 30, 2021 to honor our servicemembers who made the ultimate sacrifice today in Kabul,” the Governor’s proclamation reads. “May God bless them, their families, all who serve our country in our armed forces, and our United States of America.”