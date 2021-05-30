HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 31 until noon, then raised to full-staff in honor of Memorial Day by Governor Greg Gianforte. 

“On Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Though we are in mourning, at noon the flag is raised to full-staff to honor the heroes still among us. Join Susan and me in honoring the fallen and praying for our country,” the governor wrote in a proclamation.

 

 

