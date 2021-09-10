HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11.

The Governor's Proclamation says flags will be flown from sunrise to sunset in memory of the lives lost in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and in honor of all who answered the call to protect and defend the United States against terrorism.

All Montanans are also being asked to observe a statewide moment of silence starting at 6:46 am MDT to honor the innocent lives lost that day as the first terrorist attack occurred at 6:46 am MDT.

