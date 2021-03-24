HELENA, Mont. - All flags in Montana have been ordered by Governor Greg Gianforte to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27.
The order is in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado.
