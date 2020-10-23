HELENA- A FOIA request has been submitted to the Governor’s Office for communication records and documentation regarding COVID grants given to the Forward Montana Foundation by the Steve Daines for Montana Campaign.
A release from Daines’ campaign says the Forward Montana Foundation received $75,000 in state COVID grants and since receiving those grants has spent over $40,000 on election-related advertisements.
FOIA stands for Freedom of Information Act, which provides the public the right to request access to records from any federal agency.
The campaign claims there are no records of census-related advertisements from the group, who received $60,000 from the State of Montana under the banner of the 2020 Census.
The following is a statement issued by the Daines Campaign from the release:
“Why did Governor Bullock divert 7x his average grant size to a political organization actively involved in supporting his election to the United States Senate? Montanans deserve immediate transparency on the rationale behind issuing these grants to this particular organization, as well as proof that the grants were used for their intended purposes,” said Daines campaign manager Shane Scanlon.