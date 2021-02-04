HELENA - The former executive director of the Montana Native Women’s Coalition pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds after admitting to stealing federal funds for an unapproved trip to Las Vegas.
The purpose of the Montana Native Women’s Coalition is to help Native American victims of domestic and sexual violence, and it receives funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women (OVW), which provides grants for victim services according to the Department of Justice.
The prosecution said in court documents that Sheryl Lynn Lawrence, 44, received a travel advance in November 2017 while serving as the Coalition’s executive director.
Lawrence claimed $1,826 in travel money for a trip to Las Vegas and claimed she drove when she actually flew, which cost significantly less money than if driving.
Lawrence also reportedly spent money on a trip to Las Vegas, which was never approved by the OVW, the release noting that it would have never been approved.
Lawrence’s co-defendant, Barbara Mary Daychief of Browning, pleaded guilty to theft of federal funds on Jan. 22, and is pending sentencing. A third co-defendant, Meredith McConnell of Colstrip, has pleaded not guilty to charges.
Sheryl Lynn Lawrence faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.