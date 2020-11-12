In salute to our veterans, former President George W. Bush posted a picture to Instagram with a Montana veteran Wednesday.
In the photo, Bush is standing next to Army veteran, Saul Martinez, of Bozeman, captioned with the following message:
"While I haven’t gotten to golf or mountain bike with my Team 43 pals this year, they remain a priority to @laurawbush and me. We’re looking forward to seeing our friend and Team 43 warrior, Saul Martinez, on Variety’s fourth annual “Salute to Service” on the @history channel. The program will honor service members and organizations, including the @thebushcenter’s Military Service Initiative. We can never fully repay our veterans and their families, but we ought to try. We owe them a deep debt of gratitude – today, and every day. Happy Veterans Day, and may God bless those who have served our great country."
Back in 2007 while fighting overseas, Sgt. Martinez’s vehicle was struck by an Explosively Formed Penetrator IED in combat killing his two friends, SPC Kyle Little, and SGT Blake Stephens.
Martinez survived but left his combat days behind after a bi-lateral leg amputation, severe tissue loss, and a traumatic brain injury.
After his scarring experience and transition out of the Army, Martinez and his family moved to Montana in 2010.
He graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology. Martinez now works for Warriors and Quiet Waters as the Director of Warrior Services, helping veterans transition from military to civilian life.
