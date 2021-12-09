BILLINGS, Mont. - An investigation into mine management and operations of a coal mine near Roundup has led to a former official pleading guilty to allegations that he conspired with others to not report as required workplace accidents that injured employees.
Dale Lee Musgrave, 52, of Pompeys Pillar, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to submit false statement in records. Musgrave faces a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
A release from the Department of Justice (DOJ) says the government alleged in court documents that from 2013 to 2019, Dale Musgrave worked as the vice president of underground operations at the Signal Peak mine, and was in charge of all underground mining operations.
During an investigation into Signal Peak Energy, law enforcement was looking into allegations that workplace accidents were not being reported as required by law to the Mine, Safety and Health Administration (MSHA).
Incidents where accidents were not reported were identified by the investigation, and on two occasions, multiple individuals reportedly asserted that Musgrave forced individuals to not report a workplace accident.
One worker in 2018 had his fingers crushed while loading mining materials which eventually required partial amputation the DOJ said.
The government claimed that as the victim was being taken to the hospital by the director of mine safety, Musgrave called him and told him to say the injury was unrelated to work.
Musgrave went on to reportedly say he would make it worthwhile for the victim.
The director of the mine safety told the victim he would support whatever decision he made, and the victim eventually agreed because he believed he felt he had no choice the DOJ reported.
Both the victim and the director of mine safety admitted this incident to investigators.
The government alleged Musgrave and others he considered with, including the director of mine safety, were required to complete an MHSA accident injury and illness report, but Musgrave never completed or submitted the form for this incident. Musgrave also did not report the victim as an “MSHA reportable injury or illness” as required.
Another worker was injured in 2019 when dirt and debris fell from an excavated mine wall and partially buried him, injuring his leg which required surgery.
According to the release, Musgrave, the victim and other workers present all agreed to not report the injury.
Instead, Musgrave and other participants decided that the victim would falsely state that the injury was not related to his work at the mine. The victim admitted this to investigators.
Physicians treating the victim were told he had injured his leg in an ATV accident.
The false statement continued for several days until other employees at Signal Peak Mine discovered the accident had been concealed and reported it to MSHA.
Signal Peak Energy pleaded guilty in October to four counts of willful violation of a health and safety standards, a misdemeanor.
A plea agreement, in that case, recommends that Signal Peak Energy pay a total fine of $1 million and be sentenced to probation.
Sentencing is pending.
Individual convictions of former mine officials and others in associated cases have come from the investigation.
The investigation has also resulted in individual convictions of former mine officials and other individuals in associated cases.