WHITEFISH - The Frontier Conference Council of Presidents (COP) announced an update on the 2020 fall sports schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The COP says in a release they are still going ahead with an eight-game round-robin conference schedule for the five Montana universities in the conference. Football practices may begin Aug. 15, but COP is postponing contests by a week with the first kicking off Sept. 19 to allow student athletes the flexibility to adapt to health protocols.
The Frontier Conference is planning to participate in post-season games depending on when the NAIA championships are scheduled for next spring, according to the release.
The Frontier Conference is postponing the volleyball season to take place in the spring. COP says the decision was made to fit in with all the Frontier Conference universities, and to further position volleyball with the spring NAIA Championships. Like football, the COP says the Frontier Conference is planning to participate in the post-season matches depending on when NAIA championship dates are scheduled in the spring.