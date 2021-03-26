HELENA, Mont. - Funding for 14 forest management projects across Montana was announced Friday.
The projects look to reduce wildfire risks, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and support local economies with good-paying jobs in the forest industry.
The projects range in size from 100 to 1,000 acres and correspond with the recently completed Montana Forest Action Plan, which reassessed statewide forest conditions, identified priority areas for treatment, and developed a cross-boundary plan to accomplish landscape-scale forest restoration a release from Governor Greg Gianforte said.
The state has committed $4.5 million for the new projects and received $500,000 in grant funds from the USDA Forest Service Amanda Kaster, director of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said according to the release.
Below is a list of the awarded projects and their locations:
Bozeman Municipal Watershed Cross-Boundary Forest Collaboration Project
Project Area: Bozeman, MT
Chalk Buttes Forest Fuels Mitigation
Project Area: Carter County
Fort Belknap – Bear Gulch
Project Area: Fort Belknap Indian Reservation
Gird Creek Stand Improvement and WUI Project
Project Area: Hamilton, MT
Lone Pine State Park Forest & Grassland Improvement
Project Area: Lone Pine State Park
Missouri Headwaters Habitat Restoration and Biomass Utilization Project
Project Area: Beaverhead County
Pines Recreation Area Cross Boundary Project
Project Area: Valley County
Piquette Creek
Project Area: Bitterroot National Forest, Ravalli County
Rabbit Tracks Forest Partnership
Project Area: Troy, MT
Red Lodge Mountain Restoration Project
Project Area: Red Lodge, MT
Sorrel Springs Good Neighbor Authority Project
Project Area: Frenchtown, MT
South Helena – Capital 360 Project
Project Area: Helena, MT
Statewide Urban Reforestation
Project Area: Various municipally owned public lands across Montana
Wildfire Adapted Missoula Twin-Gold Creek Project
Project Area: Missoula County
More information on the projects can be found on the Montana Forest Action Plan website here.