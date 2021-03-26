FBI investigating after tree house filled with child porn found in Snoqualmie National Forest

HELENA, Mont. - Funding for 14 forest management projects across Montana was announced Friday.

The projects look to reduce wildfire risks, improve forest health and wildlife habitat, and support local economies with good-paying jobs in the forest industry.

The projects range in size from 100 to 1,000 acres and correspond with the recently completed Montana Forest Action Plan, which reassessed statewide forest conditions, identified priority areas for treatment, and developed a cross-boundary plan to accomplish landscape-scale forest restoration a release from Governor Greg Gianforte said.

The state has committed $4.5 million for the new projects and received $500,000 in grant funds from the USDA Forest Service Amanda Kaster, director of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, said according to the release.

Below is a list of the awarded projects and their locations:

Bozeman Municipal Watershed Cross-Boundary Forest Collaboration Project

Project Area: Bozeman, MT

Chalk Buttes Forest Fuels Mitigation

Project Area: Carter County

Fort Belknap – Bear Gulch

Project Area: Fort Belknap Indian Reservation

Gird Creek Stand Improvement and WUI Project

Project Area: Hamilton, MT

Lone Pine State Park Forest & Grassland Improvement

Project Area: Lone Pine State Park

Missouri Headwaters Habitat Restoration and Biomass Utilization Project

Project Area: Beaverhead County

Pines Recreation Area Cross Boundary Project

Project Area: Valley County

Piquette Creek

Project Area: Bitterroot National Forest, Ravalli County

Rabbit Tracks Forest Partnership

Project Area: Troy, MT

Red Lodge Mountain Restoration Project

Project Area: Red Lodge, MT

Sorrel Springs Good Neighbor Authority Project

Project Area: Frenchtown, MT

South Helena – Capital 360 Project

Project Area: Helena, MT

Statewide Urban Reforestation

Project Area: Various municipally owned public lands across Montana

Wildfire Adapted Missoula Twin-Gold Creek Project

Project Area: Missoula County

More information on the projects can be found on the Montana Forest Action Plan website here.

