MONTANA - Invasive zebra mussels were found in moss balls sold for home fish tanks at multiple pet stores in Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reported Thursday.
According to a release from FWP, they were informed Wednesday of a zebra mussel invasion found in the moss balls at pet stores in Washington state.
After receiving the news, FWP inspected pet stores across Montana and discovered zebra mussels in moss balls at numerous stores.
FWP wrote in the release the moss balls were apparently imported from the Ukraine and distributed across the United States. FWP continued the distribution site located in California has discontinued the shipment of the moss balls and has been quarantined.
Moss balls are a green algae species the size of two to five inches in diameter in the shape of a green ball, according to FWP. They are bought to help absorb dangerous nutrients in fish tanks and control the blooming of unwanted algae.
All of the moss balls discovered in Montana contained dead zebra mussels; however, FWP said moss balls containing living zebra mussels were discovered in Oregon and Idaho.
Anyone who has recently bought moss balls is advised to not pour the tank water down the drain. Rather, FWP instructed to put the moss balls in a plastic bag and freeze them overnight. FWP will soon announce additional directions on what to do with tank water that is potentially contaminated with zebra mussels.
FWP reminded it is illegal to release pet fish and other aquatic species into natural Montana waters. To dispose of unwanted aquatic plants, let them dry and then throw them out. FWP advised to pour tank water on the ground and away from waterways as tank water may contain diseases and pathogens.