HELENA, Mont. - Hunting and fishing regulations have been posted to the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks website in anticipation of the new license year.
The new license year opens March 1 and the deadline to apply for deer and elk permits is April 1.
You can view the new hunting regulations on the Montana FWP website here.
Hunters can choose to either have FWP print and mail the licenses and tags to them, or they can print them at home.
Those who choose the print-at-home option will have the license and carcass tags emailed to them at the end of the transaction.
FWP says the link to print licenses and tags is valid for five days and asks hunters to make sure their printer is functional before clicking the link to print the license or tags.