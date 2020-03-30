Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF WIND/LIGHTNING/HAIL. A STRONG COLD FRONT IS EXPECTED TO PUSH THROUGH BETWEEN 5:30 PM AND 6:30 PM. WESTERLY WIND GUSTS TO 40 MPH ARE EXPECTED BUT COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. BRIEF HEAVY RAIN SHOWERS WILL ALSO ACCOMPANY THE FRONT WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF LIGHTNING AND SMALL HAIL. SNOW LEVELS WILL DROP TO THE VALLEY FLOOR BEHIND THE FRONT WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS CONTINUING INTO THE EVENING, ALTHOUGH SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE NOT EXPECTED ON PAVED SURFACES.