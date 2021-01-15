Gallatin County looks to start 1B vaccinations before end of month

BOZEMAN, Mont.- The Gallatin City-County Health Department is looking to vaccinate people in Phase 1B of their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan sometime during the week of Jan. 24, 2021.

Health Officer Matt Kelley said it will all depend on vaccine allocations and are working on ways for people in Phase 1B to get notifications on their phones when that happens.

No one is signing up for Phase 1B vaccinations just yet, but sign-ups will be managed on a reservation system.

“We won’t have enough vaccines to satisfy the initial demand,” Kelley said as Gallatin County has only received 2,300 doses of the vaccine from the state since Dec. 23, 2020.

On Jan. 14 there were 550 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered at the Gallatin County Fairground’s Point of Dispensing.

Mike Maltaverne, the emergency management duty officer, said they believe they have reached out to almost all organizations under the Phase 1A list.

When Phase 1B starts, those who might have missed out in 1A will still be eligible during 1B.

Patrick Lonergan, the chief of emergency management and fire, provided these numbers on where and how many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been received in Gallatin County…

Bozeman Health (inc. for Big Sky Medical Center) – 2,475

Gallatin City-County Health Department – 2,300

Montana State University – 300

Community Health Partners – 200

Kelley said they will emphasize people most at risk in Phase 1B starting with people over the age of 80 and will work with partner organizations of American Indian populations and people of color who are at greater risk.

As they finish with that first priority in Phase 1B they will get to people with severe underlying health conditions and lower the age requirement.

According to the Jan. 20 board of health agenda, the next Gallatin City-County Health Board at 7 a.m. will have discussion on the Montana Attorney General direction to the Gallatin County Attorney to dismiss the Rocking R Bar case as well as discussion and decision on extension and amendment of emergency local health rules on….

Cloth face coverings for COVID-19 prevention

COVID-19 for phase two of the phased reopening

COVID-19 for quarantine and isolation

Visitation at nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities, and senior and living facilities

The Gallatin County Weekly COVID-19 Surveillance Report from Jan. 15, 2021 can be found here and the Supplementary K-12 School Information can be found here.

The most up-to-date information on COVID-19 for Gallatin County can be found here.