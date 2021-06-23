A report from GasBuddy says gas prices will be above $3 a gallon for the upcoming 4th of July weekend.
The national average for the price of gas on July 4 is expected to be $3.11 per gallon according to the report.
"With the economic recovery from Covid continuing, gasoline demand has been very strong. Amidst lower oil production as oil companies struggle to raise output, gas prices have been higher this summer than in the past few years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, once market forces begin to balance, I expect prices to moderate this fall and over time, oil production will again rise, helping bring gas prices down to earth as soon as this fall, but the road may remain bumpy until the pandemic is behind us.”
An annual summer travel survey by GasBuddy done in May says 46 percent of Americans’ plans this summer will be affected by high gas prices.