UPDATE- 4:21 pm:
The fire at the Glacier Apartments has been deemed accidental due to overheated cooking oil on the stove.
Great Falls Fire Rescue announced the fire was ruled accidental, and reported that there is severe fire damage to the apartment and substantial smoke damage throughout the building.
The status of four tenants of the building who were sent to the hospital was not released.
The other tenants of the building have been placed in local hotels.
The full release from the City of Great Falls:
Great Falls Fire Rescue reports no injuries to fire department personnel, but four tenants of the building were transported to the hospital. The fire department rescued three tenants and assisted in numerous tenant evacuations.
Tenants of the building have been placed in local hotels thanks to the Great Falls American Red Cross. The Salvation Army provided blankets, drinks, and food to the tenants of the apartment building during the emergency.
An investigation is underway into an early morning fire that has displaced several people from a Great Falls residential building.
The building is located on 3rd Ave N.
At least four people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and other injuries after the fire started around 1:30 am.
According to the Assistant Fire Chief for Great Falls Fire Rescue, Jeremy Jones, some people in the building had to be rescued and pulled out. No deaths are known at this time.
At least 10 units are being closed to residents for the time being. For those displaced, a shelter is being put in place at a local facility with the help of the Red Cross.
Crews were mopping up the scene early Wednesday morning, and drivers should expect delays in the area.