HELENA – Governor Greg Gianforte's office has sent Montana Right Now a response following an audio clip from 2017 when Gianforte assaulted a reporter played during the impeachment proceedings Thursday.
As the second impeachment trial of Donald J Trump continued in Washington D.C. Thursday, Rep. Jamie Raskin, the Democrat House Lead Impeachment Manager, worked to make the case that the riots at the U.S Capitol on Jan. 6, were not the first time Trump incited a mob or violence.
About 35 minutes into the proceedings Thursday, Raskin showed various clips from campaign rallies, saying former President Trump explicitly sanctioned violence after it took place.
The series of videos included a clip of now Governor Greg Gianforte from May of 2017 when Gianforte assaulted a reporter in Bozeman while he was a candidate for Congress.
The audio from the Gianforte incident was followed by a clip former President Donald Trump speaking at a Montana campaign rally, stating, “Greg [Gianforte] is smart, and by the way, never wrestle him. You understand that? Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my candidate.”
When our reporter initially reached out to Governor Gianforte’s office, they told us they were unaware of the video.
Gianforte’s press office sent Montana Right Now a response via text message, saying, “Governor Gianforte is focused on leading Montana’s comeback.”