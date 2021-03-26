Starting Friday, March 26th, Girl Scouts throughout Great Falls will begin setting up booths and selling the iconic cookies.
Troops will kick off in-person cookie sales in the KFBB parking lot, located at 3200 Old Havre Highway, Black Eagle, MT. You can stop by from 4pm-7pm on Friday, March 26th; after that, the Girl Scouts will be set up at various locations throughout Great Falls, or order online here.
According to Girl Scout leaders, if people don't want to purchase cookies for themselves but still want to support the troops, they can give to the Council Gift of Caring program. In the program, cookies are donated to hometown heros including first responders and others. And every penny after the baker is paid stays with local troops.