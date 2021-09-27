Every month we’re taking time to recognize the “good” people are doing in our communities.
Tonight, we’re back in Great Falls and headed to a local coffee shop where one man takes time out of his busy schedule every week to make sure the teens in the Electric City have something to eat… for free. Lucas Syr is this month's Good Samaritan.
What began at the skate park with a few sack lunches has now grown into feeding nearly 20 children every Thursday at Alliance for Youth.
Syr and his partners at the Double-Barrel Coffee Shop have prioritized donating since they opened in 2018… in fact they’ve already made and given away 1,500 free meals to people in need.
“From a young age, I was taught it is better to give than to receive. I mean we all hear that. Once you start doing that you really start experiencing the blessing of that,” he said.
Like most Good Samaritans out there, they don’t do the work for the recognition, but the work he is doing is worth recognizing.
“Food and helping kids, it doesn’t get better than that. That’s what we’re about as a community, is pulling together to help people in need like that,” Doug Day, with the Advocates, said.
