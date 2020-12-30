HELENA - Governor-elect Greg Gianforte has announced his appointments to lead the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).
Amanda Kaster was announced to have been appointed to lead the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
A release from Gianforte says Amanda brings a decade of experience working on energy and natural resources issues, most recently serving as the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management at the U.S. Department of the Interior.
In this role, she directed the policy-related activities of the Bureau of Land Management, including timber management, non-energy solid leasable mineral development, oil and gas production and reporting, and administration of the grazing program.
“It is humbling to be selected by Governor-Elect Gianforte to join his administration, and I thank him and Lt. Governor-Elect Juras for the opportunity to serve the people of Montana,” incoming director of natural resources and conservation Amanda Kaster said. “I can't wait to get to work ensuring the Treasure State achieves its full potential by responsibly managing and developing its land and water resources and continuing efforts to make the Department responsive for all Montanans.”
Chris Dorrington was announced to have been appointed to lead the Department of Environmental Quality.
Dorrington has 15 years of leadership in state government and currently serves as the administrator of the Air, Energy, and Mining Division of the Department of Environmental Quality according to Gianforte.
In that role, Chris has led the programs and professionals that permit and regulate air and mining in Montana and advised and informed energy policy and projects a release says.
“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Department of Environmental Quality – a great agency assigned vital responsibilities in our state constitution and laws. In my new role I will ensure protections while fully considering and delivering on Governor-Elect Gianforte’s clear call to reach our full, outstanding potential,” incoming director of environmental quality Chris Dorrington said.