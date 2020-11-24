BOZEMAN - Governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced Kurt Alme as his administration's budget director in his release Tuesday.
Hailing from Miles City, Alme is currently the U.S. Attorney for Montana, nominated by President Donald Trump in 2017, and formerly the Department of Revenue director for two years.
Alme was the president and general counsel for the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation, a program helping young people who are facing emotional challenges, where he was in charge budgeting, expenditure, and granting matters.
He was also on the Boards of Directors of St. John’s United and St. Vincent’s Healthcare finance committees.
Alme was Truman Scholar and earned his bachelors of science in business, summa cum laude, at the University of Colorado, Boulder and graduated cum laude at Harvard Law School.
“We received a clear mandate from Montanans to fire up our economy and hold the line on state spending, and I need a leader of Kurt’s experience and intellect to implement that mandate,” Governor-elect Gianforte said in his release. “In partnering with Kurt, I’m confident that we’ll be able to identify waste in the budget and free up those dollars so that folks can keep more of the money that they earn.”
"I’m honored to serve in the Gianforte Administration as Budget Director," Alme said in Gianforte's release. "Montanans want to see Helena change the way it does business, and that begins with how Helena spends the hard-earned dollars of its citizens. I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this team, and look forward to getting to work on the Governor-elect’s forthcoming budget."