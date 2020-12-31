HELENA - Governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced his appointment of Major General John “Pete” Hronek to serve as Montana’s Adjutant General and lead the Department of Military Affairs.
A release from Gianforte says General Hronek is a command pilot with over 4,100 hours in flight who serves as Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander, Air Education and Training Command, where he assists in formulating policies and programs that impact the nearly 110,000 members of the Air National Guard.
From 20015 to 2018, General Hronek served as the Chief of Staff for the Montana National Guard and from 2018 to 2019 he served as Assistant Adjutant General.
“I am honored to be the next Adjutant General for the great state of Montana, and am excited to lead and serve the Soldiers, Airmen, Department of Military Affairs team to meet the needs of our state and nation! I believe my breadth of experience and enthusiasm will help the Governor-elect Gianforte’s vision become a reality. I am humbled by his confidence in me and I am ready to be the next Adjutant General,” incoming Adjutant General Pete Hronek said.
Adjutant General Matthew Quinn will assume a new role in the Governor’s Office, as executive director of Governor-elect Gianforte’s COVID-19 Task Force according to the release.