HELENA - Governor-elect Greg Gianforte announced Malcolm “Mack” Long to lead the Department of Transportation.
A release from Gianforte says Long has twenty-five years of experience in professional construction operations and management to the position, serving as president of the JTL Group. After his retirement from JTL, Long served as owner of an oil field service business in Montana and Wyoming.
Long has also worked on airport reconstruction, highways, utilities work, and major industrial plant construction.
“It is an honor and privilege to serve the people of Montana as the Director of the Department of Transportation. I look forward to collaborating with Governor Gianforte, Lt. Governor Juras, and the great team at the Montana Department of Transportation to keep this state’s large and varied transportation systems moving smoothly and safely,” incoming director of transportation Mack Long said.