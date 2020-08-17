HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock held a press briefing announcing Montana's fire funds and COVID-19 management situation Monday.
Gov. Bullock stated Montana's fire funding has twice increased and Montana is well prepared to handle the unpredictability of the pandemic due to adequate budget reserves of more than $600 million, stated in the release from the Governor's Office.
“Because we headed into this pandemic in an historically strong position and because we were careful stewards of taxpayer dollars, Montana is in an enviable financial position as other states weather budget challenges,” said Governor Bullock. “Montanans can rest assured that we are well equipped to handle two concurrent challenges with a fire fund that can cover nearly five average wildfire seasons and the reserves to sustain critical services and manage through the pandemic.”
Gov. Bullock announced they took $46.7 million was taken out of the general fund and put into the fire suppression fund on Aug. 15, raising the total fire fund at its statutory at $101.5 million. In other words, raising appropriations by 4-percent for the 2021 fiscal year for the first time ever. Gov. Bullock says in his release state agencies completed the fiscal year under budget due to "prudent fiscal management, responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars, and lower than expected Medicaid costs."
Gov. Bullock says these newly added funds are enough to cover fire suppression spending for over the next five years average. The governor says the 10-year average budget for fire suppression efforts cost around $21.1 million.
Gov. Bullock's release states the Budget Stabilization Reserve is staying at $114.2 million in fiscal year appropriations, the statutory maximum. This is the second year in a row Budget Stabilization Reserve was able to reach the statutory maximum in Montana.
In total, Gov. Bullock says the general fund balance, fire fund balance and the Budget Stabilization Reserve sums up to $620 million into the 2021 fiscal year, and Gov. Bullock says that leaves Montana well prepared to handle the pandemic's unpredictability.
“While none of us could have anticipated a global pandemic as we wrapped up the 2019 legislative session, we did anticipate the unexpected could come our way. We took the right steps to make sure our budget is in good shape and left money in the bank for unforeseen circumstances,” Governor Bullock continued.