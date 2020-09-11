HELENA- Governor Steve Bullock asked a federal court to issue an injunction against Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s effects on mail in Montana and to reverse existing changes that have affected the timeliness and reliability of mail.
The governor’s brief states DeJoy’s policy changes were made beyond his legal authority and in defiance of statutorily required procedures that have caused unprecedented delays.
Several mailboxes were removed in Lewistown, Livingston, Manhattan, Helena, Glendive, Bozeman and Shelby just last month.
The brief says reporters discovered that sorting machines were also being destroyed, as well machines in Great Falls and Billings having been decommissioned.
You can read the full brief here.