HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock filed a brief Thursday to the United States Supreme Court urging them to deny a Texas lawsuit with the purpose of flipping the 2020 presidential election.
Montana and 16 other states joined the state of Texas.
The Texas lawsuit's is aiming to flip the election results in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
Gov. Bullock said the following statement in a release from the Office of the Governor:
“Our democracy is not a game. The decisions of elected officials have real consequences for the rule of law and the underpinnings of our democracy that are more important than currying favor with an outgoing president. It is up to all of us to defend the rule of law and our representative democracy. Without it, we are lost.”
“Texas chose not to include the State of Montana, where President Trump and other Republicans were successful in a mail ballot election conducted to reduce the impact of COVID—underscoring, of course, that this action is less about election integrity than it is about attempting to overturn the will of the electorate,” Governor Bullock wrote in his brief.
The brief stated the following included in the release from the Office of the Governor:
“If Texas is successful in its suit, it would destabilize the results of elections in Montana and any other state that took valid state-law actions to minimize the impact of the virus on voting, including states that delivered victories to Republican candidates using mail ballots” and would “disenfranchise voters.”
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox posted this tweet to Twitter saying,
“While the odds of the U.S. Supreme Court accepting Texas’s belated lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin are slim at best, the case raises important constitutional questions about the separation of powers and the integrity of mail-in ballots in those defendant states,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “For that reason, Montana and 16 other states have filed an amicus brief supporting Texas to encourage the nation’s highest court to address these concerns and bring much-needed finality to this election.”