HELENA- An update was provided Saturday on the four individual cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Montana who tested presumptive positive.
A release from Governor Bullock says there are four positive cases in the counties of Gallatin, Yellowstone, Silver Bow, and Broadwater.
The Gallatin patient is a male in their 40s who acquired the virus through international travel.
The Yellowstone patient is a female in their 50s who acquired through international travel.
The Silver Bow patient is a male in their 50s who acquired domestically in affected areas out of state.
The Broadway patient is a male in their 50s who sought care in Lewis and Clark County who acquired domestically in affected areas out of state.
All four patients are currently recovering at home.
The release also gave updates on additional response efforts including:
- The state lab performing testing and disclosing results will perform seven days a week starting Monday.
- Montana’s state of emergency has been amended to align with the federal state of emergency.
- Starting Monday the Task Force is standing up with a State of Emergency Coordination Center that will report directly to General Quinn and will be on full-time duty to bolster response efforts.
The whole release from Bullock:
