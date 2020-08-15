HELENA- Following the withdrawal of William Perry Pendley’s nomination to direct the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Governor Steve Bullock, Senator Jon Tester and the Center for Western Priorities released statements.
Gov. Bullock filed a lawsuit in July to enjoin William Perry Pendley from continuing to exercise the authority of the Director of the BLM in violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and the U.S. Constitution.
Gov. Bullock’s statement from his release:
“Pendley's tenure as the head of the Bureau of Land Management is unlawful and represents a flagrant and unconstitutional abuse of executive powers. As long as Pendley illegitimately serves in this role, he will undermine our outdoor economy and way of life, both in Montana and across the country. I won't stand for that. If Pendley remains acting director, I will seek expedited relief from the court.”
After Pendley’s nomination, Sen. Tester says he wrote a letter voicing his concerns over Pendley’s repeated calls for the federal government to sell off public lands and more. Sen Tester also wrote the Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt in July urging him to remove Pendley.
Sen. Tester’s statement from his release:
“William Perry Pendley and his anti-public lands agenda have no place at the Bureau of Land Management,” Tester said. “This withdrawal is a clear acknowledgement from the Administration that he can’t hold up to public scrutiny or tough questions. But our fight is not over until he is no longer overseeing our public lands. I will continue to stand with Governor Bullock and our fellow Montanans in opposition to Pendley’s ongoing role in managing the public lands that he has spent his career undermining.”
The statement from the Center for Western Priorities:
“Withdrawing William Perry Pendley’s nomination confirms he couldn’t even survive a confirmation process run by the president’s allies in the Senate. Keeping him on the job anyway shows the depth of disdain Secretary Bernhardt and President Trump have for the Constitution. The Bureau of Land Management director is a Senate-confirmed position for a reason. Whoever is in charge of one-tenth of all lands in America must be approved by the Senate, and these bald-faced attempts to evade the Senate’s advice-and-consent duties cannot stand.
“William Perry Pendley has spent his entire career trying to undermine America’s public lands. It’s now clear that this track record made his nomination toxic to the Senate, and he is unfit to lead the Bureau of Land Management. Pendley must resign, or Secretary Bernhardt must fire him today.”