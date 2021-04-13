MONTANA - After contracting COVID-19, Governor Greg Gianforte and his wife, Susan, released a video update Tuesday.
Gov. Gianforte says he is "ready to get back in the office."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.