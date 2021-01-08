HELENA - Governor Greg Gianforte wrote a letter to the Senate Business and Labor Committee, voicing his support for a liability protections bill and urging the Senate to pass SB 65.
A release from the governor says SB 65 is legislation designed to offer liability protections to businesses, health care providers, places of worship, and nonprofit organizations that follow public health guidelines to combat the spread of COVID-19.
“I appreciate that SB 65 begins by offering protections to those who care for our residents during the pandemic, including by limiting the civil liability of health care providers and manufacturers of COVID-19-related products under certain circumstances," Gianforte wrote in a letter. "Such health care providers and manufacturers remain especially vital to the state’s ongoing pandemic response and current initiatives to protect the most vulnerable Montanans.”
“Montana’s economic comeback is largely dependent on the ability of all business sectors to operate without fear of being sued when following, and in compliance with, current public health guidance,” Governor Gianforte writes. “By offering protection from civil liability, SB 65 ultimately incentivizes our business owners to take personal responsibility and promote actions that advance public health.”
You can read the full letter from Gianforte here.