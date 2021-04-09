HELENA, Mont. - Several bills were signed by Governor Greg Gianforte and transmitted to the Secretary of State Friday, except for HB 97.
House Bill 97, which looked to clarify ethics enforcement and requirements as they pertain to certain boards, commissions and committees, was vetoed by Gianforte.
In the veto letter regarding the bill, the governor says the bill was presented to the legislature as a clean-up bill, but that, “it is anything but.”
Gianforte said in the letter that the legislature has an obligation under the Montana Constitution to provide a code of ethics, which he says it has fulfilled.
In deciding to grant the Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) enforcement authority of the code in 1995, Gianforte wrote that the legislature limited the scope of that authority to state offices, legislators and employees.
“The COPP nevertheless assumed broader authority over state borders, commissions, and committees and would still be unlawfully exerting that authority but for a recent lawsuit in which the Montana Supreme Court held that no such authority exists,” Gianforte wrote. “The COPP’s failure to operate within the scope of authority granted the agency suggests it is ill-suited for an increase of that authority.”
Gianforte went on to say the expanded authority is not necessary, and that rather subject the volunteers that largely make up state boards, commissions and committees to the jurisdiction of COPP, their ethical conduct can be overseen by the boards, commissions and the committees themselves.
You can read the full veto letter from Governor Greg Gianforte here.
The bills Gianforte signed and transmitted to the Secretary of State include: