HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 17 bills to the Secretary of State Thursday afternoon.
The following are the bills signed and transmitted Thursday according to the Office of the Governor:
HB 298 Rep. Steven Galloway (R-Great Falls) Revise information included on property valuation statement
HB 394 Rep. Mark Noland (R-Bigfork) Exempt certain pollution control and carbon capture equipment from property tax
HB 463 Rep. Jeremy Trebas (R-Great Falls) Revise timeline for restriction on gift instrument or instrument of donor intent
SB 4 Sen. Jason Small (R-Busby) Extend the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Task Force
SB 72 Sen. Keith Regier (R-Kalispell) Revise school laws related to participation in extracurricular activities
SB 168 Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls) Revise lien laws
SB 171 Sen. Chris Friedel (R-Billings) Increasing county procurement options with cooperative purchasing agreements
SB 175 Sen. Doug Kary (R-Billings) Generally revise contributions to the judges' retirement system
SB 178 Sen. Chris Friedel (R-Billings) Prohibiting state building codes from requiring mandatory fire sprinklers
SB 196 Sen. Tom McGillvray (R-Billings) Generally revise polling place hours laws
SB 211 Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls) Revise local subdivision review criteria regarding agriculture
SB 215 Sen. Carl Glimm (R-Kila) Establish the religious freedom restoration act
SB 217 Sen. Jason Small (R-Busby) Revise laws relating to psychiatric collaborative care
SB 222 Sen. Terry Gauthier (R-Helena) Revising name change petition process for person in DOC custody/supervision
SB 226 Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R-Great Falls) Generally revising laws related to candidate campaign finance loans
SB 240 Sen. Theresa Manzella (R-Hamilton) Revise crime reporting laws
SB 275 Sen. Jeffrey Welborn (R-Dillon) Generally revise the board of outfitters and outfitting laws and enforcement