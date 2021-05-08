HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 30 bills to the Secretary of State Friday afternoon.
The bills include:
HB 7 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Reclamation and Development Grants
HB 66 Rep. Terry Moore (R – Billings) Reauthorize securities restitution fund
HB 112 Rep. John Fuller (R - Whitefish) Require interscholastic athletes to participate under sex assigned at birth
HB 233 Rep. Fred Anderson (R - Great Falls) Revise funding for students with disabilities
HB 247 Rep. Marta Bertoglio (R – Clancy) Revise motor vehicle fleet registration
HB 257 Rep. Jedediah Hinkle (R – Belgrade) Revise laws relating to government mandates and businesses
HB 273 Rep. Derek Skees (R – Kalispell) Eliminate restrictions on nuclear facility development
HB 336 Rep. Brandon Ler (R – Savage) Interstate cooperative meatpacking compact
HB 426 Rep. Dennis Lenz (R - Billings) Revise laws regarding interactions between DPHHS and child and family ombudsman
HB 449 Rep. Frank Garner (R-Kalispell) Revise pretrial release laws involving electronic monitoring
HB 602 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold (R – Billings) Require warrant for search of consumer DNA database
HB 610 Rep. Rynalea Whiteman Pena (D – Lame Deer) Establish the Terry Spotted Wolf, Sr. memorial highway
HB 641 Rep. Steve Gist (R – Cascade) Revise search and rescue dog training law
HB 644 Rep. Jonathan Windy Boy (D – Box Elder) Establish tribal computer programming boost scholarship program
HB 696 Rep. Barry Usher (R – Billings) Generally revise crisis intervention training laws
HB 702 Rep. Jennifer Carlson (R – Manhattan) Prohibit discrimination based on vaccine status or possessing immunity passport
SB 44 Sen. John Esp (R-Big Timber) Revise subdivision laws
SB 76 Sen. Dan Salomon (R – Ronan) Revise the captive insurance regulatory and supervision account
SB 142 Sen. Ken Bogner (R – Miles City) Increase the number of children who can be present in day-care homes
SB 149 Sen. Tom McGillvray (R – Billings) Exempt health care sharing ministries from insurance laws
SB 214 Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) Revise laws related to temporary tribal property tax exemption
SB 232 Sen. Terry Gauthier (R – Helena) Revise laws related to highway patrol compensation
SB 234 Sen. Gordon Vance (R – Belgrade) Create the Unemployment Insurance Program Integrity Act
SB 243 Sen. Bryce Bennett (D – Missoula) Create presumption of domicile for students who join Montana National Guard
SB 263 Sen. Mike Cuffe (R – Eureka) Revise forest lands property taxes and rates
SB 284 Sen. Russ Tempel (R – Chester) Revise forest lands property taxes and rates
SB 285 Sen. Steve Hinebauch (R – Wibaux) Provide gas and fuel tax refund for agriculture
SB 288 Sen. Walt Sales (R – Manhattan) Revise property exemption for agricultural processing facilities
SB 308 Sen. Jeffrey Welborn (R –Dillon) Revise the Montana Building and Loan Associations Act
SB 363 Sen. Steve Fitzpatrick (R – Great Falls) Revise insurance laws related to annuities