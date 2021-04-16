HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed and transmitted 42 bills to the Secretary of State Friday afternoon.
The bills transmitted by the Governor according to the Office of the Governor:
HB 31 Rep. Edward Buttrey (R-Great Falls) Clarify terminology on military titles and command authority
HB 47 Rep. Wendy McKamey (R-Ulm) Providing requirements for emergency rules under MAPA
HB 49 Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton) Revise recording fees to support county and state land information accounts
HB 50 Rep. Frank Garner (R-Kalispell) Redistribute 9-1-1 funding to state library
HB 55 Rep. Denley Loge (R-St Regis) Revise light requirements for snow removal equipment
HB 57 Rep. Dennis Lenz (R-Billings) Revise requirements related to CPS placements in congregate care
HB 89 Rep. Wendy McKamey (R-Ulm) Revise transformational learning program
HB 91 Rep. Robert Farris-Olsen (D-Helena) Revise violent offender registry laws
HB 121 Rep. David Bedey (R-Hamilton) Require elected official approval of local health board and officer actions
HB 159 Rep. Llew Jones (R-Conrad) Revise governor's power to spend certain unanticipated federal funds
HB 163 Rep. Paul Fielder (R-Thompson Falls) Revise fish and wildlife commission members
HB 201 Rep. Kenneth Holmlund (R-Miles City) Revise prevailing wage district laws and dispatch city designations
HB 211 Rep. Gregory Frazer (R-Deer Lodge) Provide compensation and assistance for secondary victims
HB 217 Rep. Edward Buttrey (R-Great Falls) Provide for licensure of genetic counselors
HB 218 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Revise campus free speech laws
HB 223 Rep. Bill Mercer (R-Billings) Create Statutory authority for sworn law enforcement officers to hold aliens
HB 242 Rep. Caleb Hinkle (R-Belgrade) Establishing a muzzleloader heritage hunt season
HB 280 Rep. Matt Regier (R-Kalispell) Repeal authorization for senior citizen legislature
HB 289 Rep. Matt Regier (R-Kalispell) Generally revise labor laws relating to employee associations
HB 291 Rep. Moffie Funk (D-Helena) Requiring coverage of amplification devices, services for kids with hearing loss
HB 292 Rep. Geraldine Custer (R-Forsyth) Revise local subdivision review regarding title insurance procedure
HB 305 Rep. Seth Berglee (R-Joliet) Generally revise laws related to roadside menageries, wildlife sanctuaries, zoos
HB 306 Rep. Moffie Funk (D-Helena) Revise transportation laws relating to tourism
HB 307 Rep. Jane Gillette (R-Bozeman) Repeal obligation of adult children to support indigent parents
HB 328 Rep. Connie Keogh (D-Missoula) Provide guidelines for assessing language development in deaf children
HB 346 Rep. Tom Welch (R-Dillon) Revise renewable energy laws
HB 349 Rep. Mike Hopkins (R-Missoula) Protect freedom of association and speech at public postsecondary campuses
HB 364 Rep. Jeremy Trebas (R-Great Falls) Require CPS to share limited information with certain reporters upon request
HB 383 Rep. Barry Usher (R-Billings) Revise laws regarding three-wheeled motorcycles
HB 386 Rep. Steve Gist (R-Cascade) Allow search and rescue auxiliary officers to carry weapon
HB 393 Rep. Jane Gillette (R-Bozeman) Revise laws related to amendment of a parenting plan due to change in residence
HB 401 Rep. Steven Galloway (R-Great Falls) Revising property rental laws
HB 402 Rep. Steven Galloway (R-Great Falls) Generally revise property rental laws
HB 407 Rep. Mark Noland (R-Bigfork) Establish a statewide uniformity for auxiliary container regulations
HB 438 Rep. Steven Galloway (R-Great Falls) Revise commercial driver license laws to include military waiver
HB 454 Rep. Vince Ricci (R-Laurel) Revise school tuition laws
HB 494 Rep. Derek Harvey (D-Butte) Revise transportation construction law
HB 499 Rep. Jeremy Trebas (R-Great Falls) Revise child abuse and neglect laws regarding reasonable efforts
HB 543 Rep. Bob Phalen (R-Lindsay) Revise laws related to school instruction on the Constitution and the Pledge
HB 556 Rep. Kenneth Walsh (R-Twin Bridges) Provide alternative means of earning high school diploma
HB 558 Rep. Mark Noland (R-Bigfork) Revise franchise laws relating to transfer of a franchise
HB 609 Rep. Scot Kerns (R-Great Falls) Provide for a donation-funded state indigent funeral account