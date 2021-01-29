HELENA, Mont. - An update on Montana’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine was given Friday, with Governor Greg Gianforte, State Medical Officer Greg Holzman and General Matthew Quinn speaking.
It was announced that at this time, Montana ranks 7th in the nation in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, however, the state is 45th out of 50 in the number of vaccines sent per capita.
According to Holzman, next week Montana will be allocated 15,625 first doses, and 6,300 second doses, which is an increase from the previous week.
“We are making progress, but we need a greater supply of vaccine from the federal government,” Gianforte said.
Gianforte says they polled hospitals and public health officials and that they could accept at least double the doses of what they are currently getting and stay effective in distribution.
In addition, Gianforte and General Quinn said it is unclear how the federal government is coming up with how they allocate doses of the vaccine to states.
A letter was sent by the governor to President Joe Biden asking him to “ramp up production and to send us more doses as soon as possible.”
Within the state, Holzman and Quinn gave insight on how the vaccines are distributed to local communities.
Each week on Tuesday, they are notified of how many COVID-19 vaccines the state will be receiving, and then work with local public health departments to see who needs what vaccines.
After talking with local public health, an order is put in to the CDC on late Thursday or Friday so the vaccines can be delivered the following week on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.
Holzman added that they always order the full amount they can get from the federal government.
At this time, most of Montana is Phase 1B of vaccinations, and Holzman is encouraging anyone eligible under Phases 1A and B to contact their local public health to find out when they can get the vaccine.
“I think it is very important that we are completely honest with you all, that does not mean everyone that is in 1B will be able to get their vaccine next week, we don’t have the supply for the demand that’s there,” Holzman said. “But it is important for you to know how you can get the vaccine to get on the list that may be available within your communities and know where to go to find that and get started on that right now is a good thing to do.”
As for testing for COVID-19 variants in the state, Holzman says they send a small number of virus cases they get to the CDC to survey, along with unusual cases such as reinfections and those who possibly get the virus after being vaccinated.