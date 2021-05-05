HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte is anticipated to sign two bills Thursday that aim to make Montana more competitive.
One bill is the Personal Income Tax Relief Act, SB 159, sponsored by Senator Greg Hertz, reduces Montana’s top income tax rate from 6.9% to 6.75%. Currently, Montana has one of the highest income tax rates in the Rocky Mountain West according to a release from Gov. Gianforte.
The other bill is SB 399, sponsored by Sen. Hertz, which reduces the top income tax rate to 6.5% in 2024. The measure also simplifies Montana’s complex tax code and reduces the number of tax rates from seven to two.
“Taken together, these bills serve as important economic development tools to make Montana more competitive,” the release reads. “Providing Montanans with tax relief is a central element of Gov. Gianforte’s Montana Comeback Plan.”