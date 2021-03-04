LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Thursday morning Governor Greg Gianforte took a tour of Hayhook Ranch in Livingston.
John Youngberg, executive vice president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, and Walt Sales, Montana State Senator (R-35) and rancher both joined the Governor.
A release from the Office of the Governor says Hayhook Ranch is a third-generation Montana ranch owned and operated by Sky and Shiell Anderson.
The release goes on to say the ranch would benefit from the governor’s plan to reform the business equipment tax.
The BIG Jobs Act, or Business Investment Grows Jobs Act, changes the business equipment tax exemption in Montana from $100,000 to $200,000.
“The business equipment tax requires small business owners, farmers, and ranchers to value their property, file paperwork, and pay tax on their business equipment,” the release says. “The BIG Jobs Act will relieve 4,000 small businesses across Montana of the burden of paying the business equipment tax, encouraging those businesses to grow their operations and create jobs. Approximately 1,500 of the 4,000 small businesses are Montana farms and ranches.”