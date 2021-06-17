HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte wrote a letter to the National Parks Service, saying he is concerned that they appear, “unwilling to commit to an aggressive initial response to wildfires.”
In the letter sent to Deputy Director Shawn Benge of the National Park Service, Gianforte says Montana is committed to managing forests to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires, on top of containing, fighting and extinguishing wildfires.
Following the 2021 Fire Season Briefing, Gianforte reported that much of Montana is in moderate to extreme drought conditions, which increases the risk of a severe fire season. However, Gianforte said local fire managers are committed to reducing wildfire risk across the state.
During the Fire Season Briefing, representatives from several agencies were present, with a representative from the National Park Services (NPS) providing remarks via phone.
“When I asked Jay Lusher, regional fire management officer with NPS, if NPS would share Montana’s commitment to an aggressive initial response to wildfires, including extinguishing fires, Mr. Lusher indicated some fires on NPS lands in Montana would receive that response,” Gianforte wrote. “When I followed up to clarify whether all fires would be subject to an aggressive initial response, Mr. Lusher indicated not all fires would be extinguished when they are detected.”
Gianforte went on to say he hopes they can reach a resolution in which all fires on NPS lands in Montana, aside from those that are critical to maintaining a healthy ecosystem, will receive an aggressive initial response.
“We must have a coordinated approach to fighting fires in Montana, and that involves having a pro-active plan to ensure we promptly extinguish fires that threaten structures or put communities at risk,” the letter reads. “... While we must protect the natural ecosystem, we must also protect Montanans’ homes and communities. I am concerned that NPS appears unwilling to commit to an aggressive initial response to wildfires.”
Gianforte requested a meeting with Benge to discuss resolving the reported issue.
You can read the full letter from Governor Greg Gianforte here.